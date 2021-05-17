Gold shines in rally to best level since Feb 1

Gold at the highs of the day





With Elon Musk bouncing bitcoin and the broader crypto market around, gold is suddenly looking like a much more stable store of value.





It's up for the third straight trading day today, climbing $20 to $1863. That's the best level since Feb 1 and extends a big pop from the March double bottom.





I expect the late-January high of $1875 to offer some stiff resistance but if not, we're within striking distance of the high of the year.







I believe gold is starting to get some traction in the inflation fight. With every other commodity surging and the US dollar struggling, it's offering a solid safe haven.









