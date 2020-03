Gold down $11

Gold was a great place to hide early in the market rout due to coronavirus but the market is increasingly in the mood to sell everything.







Attempted rallies on Monday and again today have been sold gold is now down $11 to a one-week low of $1638. That's $33 from today's high.





The trend is still very strong here and the coming combination of fiscal and monetary stimulus is good for gold but as the past three months have shown, it will be a rocky ride.