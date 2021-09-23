Gold spills lower as Treasury yields climb

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Bonds in charge

US 30-year yields are up 2.6 bps, easing yesterday's post-Fed decline and more. The entire curve is selling off as the market digests the FOMC and the risk mood improves.

Gold was curiously strong after a hawkish Fed but it had some support from falling long-end yields initially. With rates down now, the rug has been pulled.

Bonds in charge
There's also the news that long-time gold bull John Paulson (who made billions buying CDS in this US housing collapse) is getting divorced. Proving that gold can't buy happiness.




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose