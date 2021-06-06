Gold to surge in 2022. But Bitcoin to surge even more. (Hedge fund view, adds comment on Fed taper).

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

SkyBridge Capital (a $7.5 bn hedge fund) with the opinion that BTC to rise further than gold next year.

  • cryptocurrencies something akin to digital gold
  • "We're going to stick to Bitcoin and crypto because we just think there's more upside"
  • "you're going to capture a little bit more juice than you will in gold from that same phenomenon"
Comments via an interview reported by Bloomberg (may be gated) saying further that all fiat-currency alternatives are well placed to handle a Fed taper and gradual slowing of money-supply growth given their recent pullbacks. 

Its been a BTC kinda weekend:


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose