Gold to surge in 2022. But Bitcoin to surge even more. (Hedge fund view, adds comment on Fed taper).
SkyBridge Capital (a $7.5 bn hedge fund) with the opinion that BTC to rise further than gold next year.
- cryptocurrencies something akin to digital gold
- "We're going to stick to Bitcoin and crypto because we just think there's more upside"
- "you're going to capture a little bit more juice than you will in gold from that same phenomenon"
Comments via an interview reported by Bloomberg (may be gated) saying further that all fiat-currency alternatives are well placed to handle a Fed taper and gradual slowing of money-supply growth given their recent pullbacks.
Its been a BTC kinda weekend:
- Bitcoin has rebounded a little from its low under US$35K over the weekend (Goldman Sachs, China)
- Weekend - President of El Salvador wants to make Bitcoin legal tender
- Will Elon Musk tweet fewer attacks on Bitcoin? 'Anonymous' have sent him a warning message video