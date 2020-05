Gold up $9, reversing losses





Gold is taking a fresh run at $1700 after falling below it yesterday. The precious metal fell as low as $1670 today but has rebounded to $1695.





The rebound comes as equity markets slump to the lowest levels of the day.





I'm a gold but I don't think this move is truly meaningful. But it might be a sign that gold is now in a phase where it rallies even if stock markets slump in an orderly fashion.