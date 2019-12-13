Gold vs Silver

I came across an interesting piece yesterday on Bloomberg's market live blog making an interesting point about silver and gold on a December 15 tariff delay.













So, the question running through my mind was, , 'With the Fed now dovish for the foreseeable future is it a question of either gold longs on tariffs imposed or silver longs on tariffs delayed?"

I made a mental note to look at the silver chart after the tariffs were delayed. They fell pretty much as I would expect and very similarly to gold. So, if anything makes sense to me today on the gold and silver charts it would be short term sells.









It would be great to hear from any commodity traders as to what they were expecting for silver on a growing global growth scenario. I will be keeping an eye the silver chart and seeing what the market reaction is. For now, as i had been expecting, the two metals are moving approximately in tandem.



