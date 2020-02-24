Goldman cuts 1Q GDP to 1.2% on coronavirus

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
The Vix spikes to the September high. Up 40% on the day.
-
Crude oil trades near session lows and tests June, August, October 2019 lows
-
Dow falls 1000 points
-
An ugly day in the European markets. Big declines across the board coronavirus spread.
-
AUDUSD not in risk off mode/mood. Trades at session highs.
Forex Orders
-
Key option expires for Monday, January 24? There are none.
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 21 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 20 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
PBOC: To keep monetary policy more flexible, appropriate
-
Impact of virus outbreak on firms' ability to repay bonds not huge - PBOC official
-
PBOC's Chen: Reviewing whether to cut benchmark deposit rate
-
Fed's Clarida: He looks at asset prices but never in isolation
-
Fed's Clarida and Mester to speak at the bottom of the hour