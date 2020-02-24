Goldman cuts 1Q GDP to 1.2% on coronavirus

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

CNBC reports

CNBC is reporting that Goldman Sachs sees 1st quarter GDP cut to 1.2% on coronavirus concerns. 
  • The risks are clearly skewed to the downside until the outbreak is contained according to Goldman chief economists Jan Hatzius
  • Goldman initially had growth pegged at 1.4%
  • 4th quarter growth came in at 2.1% and 2.3% in 2019


