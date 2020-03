Canada is on the brink of recession

The collapse in oil prices is pushing Canada towards recession, according to Goldman Sachs. They have cut their 2020 GDP growth forecast to +0.2% from +0.7%. By quarter they see:

0% in Q1

-0.5% in Q2

0.25% in Q3

1% in Q4.

They see the Bank of Canada cutting by 100 basis points to take rates back to the 2009-10 low of 0.25%.





I don't understand how CAD is hanging in as well as it is, let alone rallying today in the past few hours.







