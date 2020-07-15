Goldman Sachs 12 month forecast for the yuan is to 6.70
Goldman Sachs looking for a stronger yuan ahead
GS' Zach Pandl, co-head of global foreign exchange speaking with CNBC, citing:
- health of the Chinese economy, domestic picture in China looks pretty solid
- China "pretty good rebound" from the coronavirus pandemic
Risks
- coronavirus - "I think we need to recognize that the U.S. dollar is a safe-haven and tends to go up against almost all currencies when the global economy's turning over. If we find out that we don't really have the virus under control, we're going back into a double-dip recession ... that would be major risk for all our currency forecasts."
- second - the relationship between Beijing and Washington ahead of elections in November.