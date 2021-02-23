Goldman Sachs add higher WTI forecasts to their higher Brent forecasts (from yesterday)

I posted on the bump higher from Goldman Sachs for Brent crude on Monday during Asia:

Adam noted during US time that

(ps. Adam added heaps of info from the GS note to his post, do check it out)





Now various Asia sources are posting on GS updating WTI forecasts also:

2021 WTI forecast to USD 66.00/bbl from 58.50/bbl

2022 WTI forecast USD 67.00/bbl from 62.00/bbl

GS expect US output to increase sharply next year, but wont return to previous peak growth levels

GS remix:











