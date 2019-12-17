Goldman Sachs also wary on being bearish US dollar

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Buried in the piece I refereed to earlier: Top foreign-exchange forecaster on H1 2020 - bull market for the USD not over

Are comments from GS on the dollar also:
  • "Enthusiasm for the bearish dollar trade is running high" 
  • "For the dollar to depreciate meaningfully, the euro and yuan need to appreciate meaningfully -- and we do not see a compelling case for either at the moment"
(GS note from Dec. 15) 

Barclays make remarks also on the dollar on that link (in the link above) 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose