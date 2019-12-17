Goldman Sachs also wary on being bearish US dollar

Buried in the piece I refereed to earlier: Top foreign-exchange forecaster on H1 2020 - bull market for the USD not over

Are comments from GS on the dollar also:

"Enthusiasm for the bearish dollar trade is running high"

"For the dollar to depreciate meaningfully, the euro and yuan need to appreciate meaningfully -- and we do not see a compelling case for either at the moment"



(GS note from Dec. 15)





Barclays make remarks also on the dollar on that link (in the link above)



