Weekend - Goldman Sachs and other Wall Street firms to tighten up lending for short meme stocks

Prime brokerage firms including GS, CITI, BoA, Jeffries are tightening risk control, imposing higher collateral requirements and straight out limiting shorting certain stocks



"Until further notice, Jefferies Prime Brokerage will no longer offer custody on naked options" in GameStop, AMC and MicroVision, the firm said in a memo to clients seen by Bloomberg News.

























trying to protect themselves against costs from extreme surges and dips like those seen in AMC, MicroVision, and GameStop