Goldman Sachs are forecasting a substantial economic contraction in Australia

And also that the Reserve Bank of Australia will hold onto its current taper plan.

Comments from Goldman Sachs on Australian economic (lack of) growth this current quarter:

Gross domestic product is likely to fall 2% in the third quarter from the previous period, driven by weaker household consumption and construction activity

The economy is then expected to expand 1.8% in the fourth quarter as restrictions are relaxed more gradually than in the past

GS go on with comments on RBA policy:

The downside risks to Australia's macro-outlook have increased considerably since early July when the Reserve Bank of Australia announced the scheduled taper of its quantitative easing program

Our base case is for the QE taper to proceed in September as scheduled (65% probability), but we continue to see a strong argument for the RBA to delay any (even if modest) withdrawal of policy support

Revisions resulted in it cutting its 2021 forecast in annual averaged terms by half a percentage point to 4.2%. In turn, it boosted its 2022 estimate by 0.4 percentage point to 4.2%

On the (now) race to vaccinate, GS forecast:

based on the current pace, that the share of adults with two doses will rise from 30% currently to the government's 70%-80% target by around mid-November

While the improvement is encouraging, the experience of countries more advanced in the vaccine rollout raises a number of potential issues on the horizon

Australia's two largest (population) states, New South Wales and Victoria and two largest cities (Sydney, capital of NSW and Melbourne, capital of Victoria) remain in lockdown.











