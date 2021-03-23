Goldman Sachs bullish CAD vs. USD

Goldman Sachs say its time to look for upcoming policy divergence between central banks

GS see Norges Bank and the Bank of Canada as most likely to raise interest rates ahead first

Norges likely hiking in Q4 2021

BoC to begin tapering in April, and raise rates in the Q3 '23

therefore look for short USD vs CAD and NOK

Interestingly the note emphasises that the largest response to divergent rate paths is in close neighbours