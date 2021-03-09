Goldman Sachs CEO Soloman questions whether increased retail trade in financial markets is a good or bad thing
Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon speaking at The Australian Financial Review Business Summit
- day-trading armies involvement in the market have “ebbed and flowed” over the years
- the speed and scale of participation is different this time
- "Whether that participation is a good thing or a bad thing whether people are going to make money on a sustainable basis and protect their wealth, we'll see."
Here is the link to the Australian Financial Review for more
Do increased retail participation in DJing next ...
--
The AFR summit is where RBA Gov Lowe is speaking tomorrow: