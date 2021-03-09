Goldman Sachs CEO Soloman questions whether increased retail trade in financial markets is a good or bad thing

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon speaking at The Australian Financial Review Business Summit

  • day-trading armies involvement in the market have “ebbed and flowed” over the years
  • the speed and scale of participation is different this time
  • "Whether that participation is a good thing or a bad thing whether people are going to make money on a sustainable basis and protect their wealth, we'll see."

The AFR summit is where RBA Gov Lowe is speaking tomorrow:

