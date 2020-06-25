Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon still sees a V-shaped recovery for the US economy

The GS head was speaking at a Bloomberg event

"This crisis has had a profound impact on the economic environment that we're operating in"

"My guess is when you look at the shape of the recovery, the initial shape is going to look quite like a V."

Solomon did hedge aroiund though:

uncertainty still

secondary shocks could endanger recovery

US economic bounce-back will slow after 2020

"I do think we're going to see a sharp V to start with, but it's very open-ended as to what kind of economic friction we're going to see as we get through the end of the year and into 2021"

"I think it's going to take quite a while for us to get back to where we were before this started"





Huh. I wonder if he is concerned about the resurgence ion cases, hospital admissions and deaths as a 'secondary shock'.





Plenty of swings and roundabouts ahead.



