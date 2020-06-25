Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon still sees a V-shaped recovery for the US economy
The GS head was speaking at a Bloomberg event
- "This crisis has had a profound impact on the economic environment that we're operating in"
- "My guess is when you look at the shape of the recovery, the initial shape is going to look quite like a V."
Solomon did hedge aroiund though:
- uncertainty still
- secondary shocks could endanger recovery
- US economic bounce-back will slow after 2020
- "I do think we're going to see a sharp V to start with, but it's very open-ended as to what kind of economic friction we're going to see as we get through the end of the year and into 2021"
- "I think it's going to take quite a while for us to get back to where we were before this started"
Huh. I wonder if he is concerned about the resurgence ion cases, hospital admissions and deaths as a 'secondary shock'.
Plenty of swings and roundabouts ahead.