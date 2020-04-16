Goldman Sachs chief executive Solomon on consumer response to the coronavirus

GS head on an earnings call on Wednesday made a pertinent point

"Unless people feel safe and secure and confident around the virus, the economic impact will continue in some way, shape or form"

There are plenty of calls about to 're-open' economies, and indeed this is being done in some places, albeit slowly. A point to remember though is that despite some folks being quite keen to get back to their former lives there will be huge numbers of people remaining very cautious indeed - they will not be rushing to cinemas, restaurants and what have you even as restrictions are lifted. We saw this in China, cinema/theatre attendances were extremely low upon reopening (cinemas were ordered shut again soon after reopening).











