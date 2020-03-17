Goldman Sachs cuts China Q1 GDP estimate to -9% y/y from +2.5% previously

Author: Justin Low

Trims China full year 2020 GDP growth forecast to +3% from +5.5% previously

I would take these "forecasts" and "estimates" very lightly because the fact is the extent of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on supply chains as well as social behaviours are extremely difficult to quantify - let alone be fed through economic models.

The direction - in this case magnitude of it - of the forecasts matter more and we'll get more of an idea about the situation once there is more official data available. And this applies to every other country in the world, not just China itself.
