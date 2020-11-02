Goldman Sachs cuts European growth forecasts amid virus resurgence, lockdown measures

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

No surprises here

  • Euro area Q4 GDP -2.3% (+2.2% previously)
  • UK Q4 GDP -2.4% (+3.6% previously)
I always make mention that when it comes to forecasts, especially during this time, take them with a pinch of salt. They mean little considering that there is no certainty on how the virus situation is going to progress and how governments will respond.

If anything else, just use these as a sentiment guide rather than a predictor of sorts.

