Goldman Sachs cuts US Q3 and Q4 GDP forecasts

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Sees slower service sector recovery

Economists at Goldman Sachs now see 8.5% GDP growth in Q3, down from 9.5%. They also see Q4 at 5.0% from 6.0% previously.

They see a slower service sector recovery. On Friday, the Markit services PMI was at a six-month low. That miss was more about supply chain bottlenecks than the pandemic.

This new forecast lands in an risk averse market with S&P 500 futures down 6 points.

We get the first look at Q2 GDP this week.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose