Goldman Sachs cuts year-end US 10-year Treasury yields forecast to 1.60% from 1.90% previously

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Goldman Sachs slashes its forecast on bond yields this year

The firm also cuts its year-end forecast for 10-year German bund yields to -0.15% from 0.00% previously. Their previous March forecast can be found here.

