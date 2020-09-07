Goldman Sachs says that despite his bluster, UK PM Johnson does want a Brexit trade deal

Over the weekend UK PM Boris Johnson threatened to walk away from the EU without a trade deal.

Brexit - More on UK PM Johson setting an October 15 deadline (here's the why) Goldman Sachs is calling him out on that, saying Johnson has plenty of reasons to get an agreement, BJ is threatened by: a stronger Scottish National Party that favours independence

a more popular head of the opposition Labour Party

a test of competence in the recovery from Covid-19 Goldman Sachs is calling him out on that, saying Johnson has plenty of reasons to get an agreement, BJ is threatened by:

Another front has been opened up on the talks ending by UK Parliament preparing legislation aiming to reduce the power of last year's withdrawal agreement, more:

Brexit - FT reports the UK is planning a new move that risks the collapse of talks with the EU Goldman Sachs again responds: Goldman Sachs again responds:

This U.K. government might ultimately decide that minimal market access is a price worth paying for maximal regulatory autonomy

From a political perspective, however, the allure of a Brexit deal before the end of a difficult year will be hard to resist. BJ is keeping his options open:



