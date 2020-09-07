Goldman Sachs says that despite his bluster, UK PM Johnson does want a Brexit trade deal

Over the weekend UK PM Boris Johnson threatened to walk away from the EU without a trade deal.

For background on BJ's threat:
Goldman Sachs is calling him out on that, saying Johnson has plenty of reasons to get an agreement, BJ is threatened by:
  • a stronger Scottish National Party that favours independence
  • a more popular head of the opposition Labour Party 
  • a test of competence in the recovery from Covid-19
Another front has been opened up on the talks ending by UK Parliament preparing legislation aiming to reduce the power of last year's withdrawal agreement, more:
  • This U.K. government might ultimately decide that minimal market access is a price worth paying for maximal regulatory autonomy
  • From a political perspective, however, the allure of a Brexit deal before the end of a difficult year will be hard to resist.
BJ is keeping his options open:
