Goldman Sachs says that despite his bluster, UK PM Johnson does want a Brexit trade deal
Over the weekend UK PM Boris Johnson threatened to walk away from the EU without a trade deal.
For background on BJ's threat:
- a stronger Scottish National Party that favours independence
- a more popular head of the opposition Labour Party
- a test of competence in the recovery from Covid-19
Another front has been opened up on the talks ending by UK Parliament preparing legislation aiming to reduce the power of last year's withdrawal agreement, more:
- This U.K. government might ultimately decide that minimal market access is a price worth paying for maximal regulatory autonomy
- From a political perspective, however, the allure of a Brexit deal before the end of a difficult year will be hard to resist.
BJ is keeping his options open: