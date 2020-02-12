Goldman Sachs downgrade to China GDP growth forecast, to 5.2%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management downgrade to economic growth projection for China
2020 growth forecast to 5.2%
- from previously at 5.8%
Citing:
- sharp deterioration in Q1 activity due to the virus outbreak
GSAM says they have higher uncertainty surrounding this revision, will review as developments evolve
- "Monitoring high-frequency data series can help us gauge the size of the economic drag of the viral outbreak both in secondary and tertiary industries"