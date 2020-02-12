Goldman Sachs downgrade to China GDP growth forecast, to 5.2%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs Asset Management downgrade to economic growth projection for China

2020 growth forecast to 5.2%
  • from previously at 5.8%
Citing:
  • sharp deterioration in Q1 activity due to the virus outbreak
GSAM says they have higher uncertainty surrounding this revision, will review as developments evolve
  • "Monitoring high-frequency data series can help us gauge the size of the economic drag of the viral outbreak both in secondary and tertiary industries"

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose