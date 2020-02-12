Goldman Sachs downgrade to China GDP growth forecast, to 5.2%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management downgrade to economic growth projection for China

2020 growth forecast to 5.2%

from previously at 5.8%

Citing:

sharp deterioration in Q1 activity due to the virus outbreak

GSAM says they have higher uncertainty surrounding this revision, will review as developments evolve

"Monitoring high-frequency data series can help us gauge the size of the economic drag of the viral outbreak both in secondary and tertiary industries"



