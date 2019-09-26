Goldman Sachs economists on what will weaken the USD next year

A note from economists at GS, their reasoning should not come as a surprise although you may not agree with the forecast

US dollar will weaken in 2020 and beyond if global growth rebounds and the flight-to-quality premium in the dollar fades

Well, yeah.





GS current assessment of the economy:



relatively low growth

but no signs of rising unemployment





OK, now to the projections:

global growth will rebound next year

deceleration since late-2017 will prove to be a mid-cycle slowdown, not a recession

And, finally, the 'but if':

if downside risks materialize, history suggests the USD could remain firm

even alongside deeper rate cuts from the Fed

pattern of dollar strength during recessions holds despite the fact that the Fed usually continues cutting rates





