Goldman Sachs economists on what will weaken the USD next year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A note from economists at GS, their reasoning should not come as a surprise although you may not agree with the forecast

  • US dollar will weaken in 2020 and beyond if global growth rebounds and the flight-to-quality premium in the dollar fades
Well, yeah.

GS current assessment of the economy:
  • relatively low growth
  • but no signs of rising unemployment

OK, now to the projections:
  • global growth will rebound next year
  • deceleration since late-2017 will prove to be a mid-cycle slowdown, not a recession
And, finally, the 'but if':
  • if downside risks materialize, history suggests the USD could remain firm
  • even alongside deeper rate cuts from the Fed
  • pattern of dollar strength during recessions holds despite the fact that the Fed usually continues cutting rates

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose