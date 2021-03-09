Goldman Sachs end-2021 UST 10 year forecast is 1.9% on 'turbocharged growth expectations'

Earlier post here on SG's even higher yield target of 2% by the end of 2021:

GS has ramped its forecast higher from 1.5% to 1.9% citing:

persistent aggressive central bank pricing

continued repricing higher of intermediate and long-end real yields on turbocharged growth expectations In that link to the SG projection you'll note their 'key risk' (i.e. the Fed pushing back). Morgan Stanley are looking for this as soon as the March FOMC meeting:

Expects Fed push back against current market pricing of rate hikes

says the result will be investor fear subsiding about an earlier exit from accommodative policy

MS say this will present a:

tactical opportunity to buy the bond market

March FOMC is on the 17th, announcement at 1800GMT

Fed Chair Powell press conference follows at 1830 GMT







