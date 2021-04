GS is looking for the VIX to revisit its earlier 2021 highs in coming weeks.

The recent fall due to:

reduced interest rate volatility

DM vaccine rollout

falling demand for volatility risk



GS also suggest (to paraphrase) that the reflation trade bounce may be running out of momentum. Separately, 'insider' selling of US stocks is hitting record highs. The stage might very well be set for a VIX spike.