… And first rate hike in June 2022





Going also expects the Fed to start to tighten in June 2022.





Goldman Sachs is expecting the FOMC to double the taper amount when they meet in December. The current taper is and a $15 billion per month pace. The current bond buying is still at $105 billion. At a $30 billion pace, tapering would be finished in the second 2Q of 2022.