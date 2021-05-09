Goldman Sachs explain the NFP miss - blaming laziness

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

The US nonfarm payroll report on Friday was an epic miss on estimates.

Consensus was for around an addition of a million jobss.
GS was above consensus, circa +1.3million if memory serves. 

The number (let's get another drum roll ICYMI):

Goldman Sachs explain the miss by blaming laziness, sSaying that the labor supply appears to be tighter than the unemployment rate suggests
  • likely reflecting the impact of unusually generous unemployment benefits and lingering virus-related impediments to working.
'Unusually generous unemployment benefits.' I'm calling b/s on that. But, there you go.

Rock on GS:
