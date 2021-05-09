Goldman Sachs explain the NFP miss - blaming laziness

The US nonfarm payroll report on Friday was an epic miss on estimates.

Consensus was for around an addition of a million jobss.

GS was above consensus, circa +1.3million if memory serves.





The number (let's get another drum roll ICYMI):

US April non-farm payrolls +266K vs +1000K expected The market impact: The market impact:





Goldman Sachs explain the miss by blaming laziness, sSaying that the labor supply appears to be tighter than the unemployment rate suggests

likely reflecting the impact of unusually generous unemployment benefits and lingering virus-related impediments to working.

'Unusually generous unemployment benefits.' I'm calling b/s on that. But, there you go.





Rock on GS:







