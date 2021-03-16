Goldman Sachs forecast 2% 10-year yield - says not a problem for equities

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This via a weekend note from GS, I'm still shaking my head. 

The first bit we know already:
  • Our economists expect that rates will continue to rise in coming months. Their forecasts for an 11% pace of real US GDP growth in 2Q and core PCE inflation rising to 2.3% suggest that investors will have to continually grapple with the anxiety about economic overheating and Fed tightening that has gripped markets in recent weeks. They expect the 10-year yield will rise to 1.8% by mid-year and 1.9% by year-end. 
I posted on the GS GDP forecasts last week, and their expectation the 10yr would rise to 2% (next paragraph ... bolding mine):
  • We believe equity valuations should be able to digest 10-year yields of roughly 2% without much difficulty. A 10-year yield of 2% and a constant S&P 500 forward EPS yield of 4.5% (the inverse of a 22x P/E multiple) would reduce the yield gap between stocks and bonds to approximately its 45-year average of 250 bp. 
If GS are right there is no stopping this bull market. 

Remember this?
This via a weekend note from GS, I'm still shaking my head. 
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose