Goldman Sachs forecast for S&P500 is 3100 by end of Q4 2019

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs say that while US economic growth has slowed, the country is not close to recession.

  • And based on that no recession view GS say it is "too early to expect this equity bull market to end".

  • avoiding a recession should support risky assets
  • upside is somewhat limited
  • prospects for continued relatively modest profits growth
  • trade uncertainty appears to have been the key driver of ISM weakness … could end up pushing the US towards a truce with China
  • GS add political developments in the US (cough … moves towards impeachment) also support the US wanting a trade truce with China. 

