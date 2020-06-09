Goldman Sachs forecasts a pullback in crude oil prices in the weeks ahead

Goldman Sachs says that OPEC's latest output cut news is already more than priced in.

And also supporting their view for a near term dip in price:

Very poor refining margins

the recent sharp decline in U.S. crude bases

comfort us in our sequentially bearish outlook





"Comfort us in our sequentially bearish outlook"?

Whatever.

Translation is GS is a near term bear.





Forecast from the bank:

Brent to $35/bbl

and to $45 by the end of the year





