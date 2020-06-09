Goldman Sachs forecasts a pullback in crude oil prices in the weeks ahead
Goldman Sachs says that OPEC's latest output cut news is already more than priced in.
And also supporting their view for a near term dip in price:
- Very poor refining margins
- the recent sharp decline in U.S. crude bases
comfort us in our sequentially bearish outlook
"Comfort us in our sequentially bearish outlook"?
Whatever.
Translation is GS is a near term bear.
Forecast from the bank:
- Brent to $35/bbl
- and to $45 by the end of the year