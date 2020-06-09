Goldman Sachs forecasts a pullback in crude oil prices in the weeks ahead

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs says that OPEC's latest output cut news is already more than priced in.

And also supporting their view for a near term dip in price:
  • Very poor refining margins
  • the recent sharp decline in U.S. crude bases
comfort us in our sequentially bearish outlook

"Comfort us in our sequentially bearish outlook"?
Whatever. 
Translation is GS is a near term bear. 

Forecast from the bank:
  • Brent to $35/bbl
  • and to $45 by the end of the year

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose