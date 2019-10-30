Goldman Sachs goes cold on GBP longs ahead of the UK general election
Goldman Sachs is wary of holding long sterling due to election uncertainty. GS not looking for GBP to fall heavily,
- but warn further gains like those seen this month are not likely in the short term
GS:
- expect sterling to trade in a range over the near-term due to heightened election uncertainty
- will look to reopen our long recommendation if the election seems likely to result in a clear path forward for the Brexit process