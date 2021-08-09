Goldman Sachs has cut its forecast for China GDP (economic growth) in Q3

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs says its chopped ... OK, "Revised down" 

  • we revise down our Q3 real GDP forecast by 3.5pp to 2.3% qoq ar (vs. 5.8% previously)."

That is a substantial chop revision. For the full year:

  • lowered to 8.3% (from 8.6%)

GS see a bounce in Q4 though:

  • 8.5% q/q (previous projection was 5.8%) - GS citing an expected removal of restrictions and stimulatory fiscal and monetary policy to remain in place -  see faster issuing of local govt bonds to fund spending and further RRR cut 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose