ICYMI - Goldman Sachs has raised its target for USD/JPY citing stimulus, real yields

This via an overnight piece ICYMI, GS 6 month target for USD/JPY from 103 to 106

(Nearly there today!)

The analysts citing:
  • larger-than-expected stimulus bill
  • the risk of a resulting pick-up in real yields
  • gives the USD more room to rise versus the yen
GS 12 month outlook is lower though 
  • forecast USD/JPY to 100 
Citing:
  • more limited appetite for unhedged investment in US assets
  • less carry-related selling
  • scope for increased equity inflow

