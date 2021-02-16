ICYMI - Goldman Sachs has raised its target for USD/JPY citing stimulus, real yields
This via an overnight piece ICYMI, GS 6 month target for USD/JPY from 103 to 106
(Nearly there today!)
The analysts citing:
- larger-than-expected stimulus bill
- the risk of a resulting pick-up in real yields
- gives the USD more room to rise versus the yen
GS 12 month outlook is lower though
- forecast USD/JPY to 100
Citing:
- more limited appetite for unhedged investment in US assets
- less carry-related selling
- scope for increased equity inflow