Goldman Sachs have raised their US Q4 GDP forecast to 6% q/q

Q4 GDP projections have been jacked up higher all over the place:

  • Morgan Stanley 8.7%
  • JPMorgan 7.0% (previously at 5%)
  • Atlanta Fed 8.6%  (previously 8.2%)
  • Capital Economics 6.5% (previously 4%)
Goldman Sachs too, not quite as effervescent as those above but at 6% q/q certainly not too shabby. GS cite:

  • their larger expected contributions from inventories and goods exports
  • strong Q3 pace of gross domestic income (+6.7% annualized)


