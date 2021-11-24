Goldman Sachs have raised their US Q4 GDP forecast to 6% q/q

Q4 GDP projections have been jacked up higher all over the place:

Morgan Stanley 8.7%

JPMorgan 7.0% (previously at 5%)

Atlanta Fed 8.6% (previously 8.2%)

Capital Economics 6.5% (previously 4%)

their larger expected contributions from inventories and goods exports

strong Q3 pace of gross domestic income (+6.7% annualized)

Goldman Sachs too, not quite as effervescent as those above but at 6% q/q certainly not too shabby. GS cite: