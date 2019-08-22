Goldman Sachs is planning a "hiring spree in trading" (but there's a catch!)

An overnight piece from Bloomberg ICYMI (and love programming :-D )

Goldman Sachs trading division is planning its biggest hiring spree in years:

entire effort is focused on coders

firm is looking to add more than 100 engineers for tech-related roles on the trading floor in the coming months

firm is focused on adding people who can respond to the demands of trading partners seeking to automate

---

