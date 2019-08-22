Goldman Sachs is planning a "hiring spree in trading" (but there's a catch!)
An overnight piece from Bloomberg
Goldman Sachs trading division is planning its biggest hiring spree in years:
- entire effort is focused on coders
- firm is looking to add more than 100 engineers for tech-related roles on the trading floor in the coming months
- firm is focused on adding people who can respond to the demands of trading partners seeking to automate
