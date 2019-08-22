Goldman Sachs is planning a "hiring spree in trading" (but there's a catch!)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An overnight piece from Bloomberg ICYMI (and love programming :-D )

Goldman Sachs trading division is planning its biggest hiring spree in years:
  • entire effort is focused on coders
  • firm is looking to add more than 100 engineers for tech-related roles on the trading floor in the coming months
  • firm is focused on adding people who can respond to the demands of trading partners seeking to automate
---
Well, yeah. This is hardly coming out nowhere, right? Tech is pretty big, I see the kids on their phones all the time :-D   
An overnight piece from Bloomberg ICYMI (and love programming :-D )

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose