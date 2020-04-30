Goldman Sachs is very downbeat on Australia's real rate of joblessness

GS is looking at what they refer to as Australia's effective unemployment rate

adjusted for hours worked and labour-force participation

Says this real rate of unemployment is likely to hit 19% by the middle of this year.









Many workers will be nominally employed under the government's wage subsidy program

"but working very few hours"

others will leave the labour force

Will boost part-time work and voluntary labour force exits

and significantly undermine the usefulness of standard measures of underemployment and underutilization





Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe is aware of the developments, said last week his main labour-market focus will be on total hours worked, which he expects to fall by 20% over the first half of the year.





GS expect an associated slowing for wages growth.









