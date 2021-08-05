Goldman Sachs jam its end of year S&P500 target 400 points higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs has raised their end-2021 target to 4700 from the previous projection of 4300.

Citing ... 

Q2 earnings coming in far higher than expected

  • exceeding expectations by historically wide margins
  • expect aggregate earnings per share for companies in the S&P 500 will be $207 this year, up from a previous forecast of $193
  • Further ahead, 2022 expecting aggregate EPS of $212, up from $202

And, bond yields remain low

  • "Lower interest rates than expected support a stable forward P/E multiple of 22x"
  • the GS forecast for 10-year Treasury yield by year-end is 1.6% (from 1.9% previously)

Goldman Sachs has raised their end-2021 target to 4700 from the previous projection of 4300.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose