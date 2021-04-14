Goldman Sachs joins in with another earnings beat

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Goldman Sachs reports strong earnings after JP Morgan

  • Q1 EPS $18.60 vs $10.07 estimate
  • Q1 revenue 17.70 billion vs $12.55 billion estimate
  • Q1 investment banking revenue $3.57 billion vs $2.68 billion estimate
  • Q1 equities sales & trading revenue $3.57 billion vs $2.68 billion estimate
  • Q1 FICC sales & trading revenue $3.89 billion vs $2.89 billion estimate
The only surprise seems to be how off the estimates are in gauging the performance for Wall Street firms so far. Goldman shares are up 1.5% now pre-market.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose