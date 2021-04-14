Goldman Sachs joins in with another earnings beat
Goldman Sachs reports strong earnings after JP Morgan
The only surprise seems to be how off the estimates are in gauging the performance for Wall Street firms so far. Goldman shares are up 1.5% now pre-market.
- Q1 EPS $18.60 vs $10.07 estimate
- Q1 revenue 17.70 billion vs $12.55 billion estimate
- Q1 investment banking revenue $3.57 billion vs $2.68 billion estimate
- Q1 equities sales & trading revenue $3.57 billion vs $2.68 billion estimate
- Q1 FICC sales & trading revenue $3.89 billion vs $2.89 billion estimate