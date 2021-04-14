Goldman Sachs joins in with another earnings beat

Goldman Sachs reports strong earnings after JP Morgan

Q1 EPS $18.60 vs $10.07 estimate

Q1 revenue 17.70 billion vs $12.55 billion estimate

Q1 investment banking revenue $3.57 billion vs $2.68 billion estimate

Q1 equities sales & trading revenue $3.57 billion vs $2.68 billion estimate

Q1 FICC sales & trading revenue $3.89 billion vs $2.89 billion estimate





The only surprise seems to be how off the estimates are in gauging the performance for Wall Street firms so far. Goldman shares are up 1.5% now pre-market.