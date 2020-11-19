Goldman Sachs like commodities - at the beginning of a structural uptrend

GS analyst remarks on commodities

GS cite 3 factors that will drive prices higher:

10 years prior has seen a lack of investment, leaving inadequate production capacity to meet a V-shaped, vaccine-driven demand recovery policies to address the impact of coronavirus are aimed at social need instead of financial stability - will "likely create cyclically stronger, more commodity-intensive economic growth that should create the elusive cyclical upswing in demand" commodities will benefit from revaluation and relation, with a rise in government spending, particularly in the US





The currrent recovery to "be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market for commodities"