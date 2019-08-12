Goldman Sachs lower their forecasts for AUD and NZD

Info via a GS (economists) client note on the Australian and New Zealand dollars

Forecasts for AUD/USD

3-month 0.68 (prior forecast was 0.70)

6-month 0.6 (from 0.72)

12-month 0.70 (from 0.75 previously)

NZD/USD

3-month 0.65 (from 0.66 previously)

6-month0.66 (0.68)

12-month 0.67 (from 0.71)



GS reasoning:

protracted US / China trade war

weaker Australian economic growt

RBNZ's bigger than was expected rate cut

h and a larger-than-expected rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has Goldman Sachs strategists including Zach Pandl revising lower forecasts for the Australian and New Zealand dollars.



GS say that "a lot of bad news is already in the price" but rallies will be limited by the trade conflict and weaker growth





