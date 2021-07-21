Goldman Sachs looking for US$2,000 for gold. Have a bullish outlook on commodities.

Goldman Sachs are looking for commodities to "rebound sharply" following their recent sell offs.

GS caveat their outlook by saying unless there are widespread lockdowns due to the spreading delta mutant coronavirus

GS do not expect widespread lockdowns

Even if they were it delays the rapid bounce back by six to eight weeks they say, citing past experience

On gold, GS are forecasting US$2,000/oz in 3, 6 and 12-month horizons (this not an especially new forecast from GS, more a reiteration).