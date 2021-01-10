Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan to delist 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products

Via Reuters comes info on the response to the US administration executive order banning Americans from investing in Chinese companies that the US says have links with China's military.

And that's not all, the US has also restricted transactions with Chinese payment applications such as Alipay, WeChat Pay and Tencent's QQ Wallet.





Index providers MSCI last week dropped China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom from their benchmark indexes.





It looks like it may be a rocky opening on HKEX this week.