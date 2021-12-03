Preview - Goldman Sachs on the November Nonfarm Payroll

Snippet via GS on what they expect from the November NFP (due 1330 GMT on Friday 03 December 2021)

Looking for a headline +575k and the unemployment rate to 4.5% 
  • Big Data employment indicators were mixed in the month, and we also see some chance that labour supply constraints weighed on pre-holiday hiring in the retail industry
On the drop in the jobless rate the expect:
  • reflecting a strong household employment gain but a likely rebound in the labour force participation rate 
   
