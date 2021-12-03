Preview - Goldman Sachs on the November Nonfarm Payroll

Snippet via GS on what they expect from the November NFP (due 1330 GMT on Friday 03 December 2021)

Big Data employment indicators were mixed in the month, and we also see some chance that labour supply constraints weighed on pre-holiday hiring in the retail industry

reflecting a strong household employment gain but a likely rebound in the labour force participation rate

Looking for a headline +575k and the unemployment rate to 4.5%On the drop in the jobless rate the expect: