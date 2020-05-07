Goldman Sachs nonfarm payroll preview: 14% unemployment rate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Greg posted earlier on the NFP: 

  • nonfarm payrolls declined by 24 million in April
  • unemployment rate rose from 4.4% to 14.0%
And:
  • In interpreting tomorrow's report, we will pay special attention to the number and share of workers on furlough or temporary layoff.
That drop of 14 million is awful … but there is a but … the consensus market estimate is much worse, circa 21.7 million. So, the market is excpecting bad news, GS expecting not as bad as consensus. 



Greg posted earlier on the NFP: 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose