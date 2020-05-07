Goldman Sachs nonfarm payroll preview: 14% unemployment rate

Greg posted earlier on the NFP:

Nonfarm payroll less than 24 hours away. What is expected? Via GS, what they expect:

nonfarm payrolls declined by 24 million in April



unemployment rate rose from 4.4% to 14.0%



And:

In interpreting tomorrow's report, we will pay special attention to the number and share of workers on furlough or temporary layoff.

That drop of 14 million is awful … but there is a but … the consensus market estimate is much worse, circa 21.7 million. So, the market is excpecting bad news, GS expecting not as bad as consensus.















