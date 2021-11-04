Goldman Sachs nonfarm payroll preview - GS are higher than the consensus
Adam has the full rundown on what is coming up with the NFP here: Preview: October non-farm payrolls by the numbers
- Data is due at 8.30 am NY time , which is 1230 GMT.
Via Goldman Sachs:
- estimate +525k
- unemployment rate 4.7%
Citing:
- (Friday's) report reflects the first full month of hiring following the expiration of federal enhanced unemployment benefits.
- Our forecast also reflects improving public health, strong labour demand, and a partial education rebound as schools gradually fill positions left open at the start of the school year.
- On the negative side, the seasonal factors may have evolved to fit the strong October 2020 data, raising the seasonal hurdle in tomorrow's report