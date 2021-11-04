Goldman Sachs nonfarm payroll preview - GS are higher than the consensus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Adam has the full rundown on what is coming up with the NFP here: Preview: October non-farm payrolls by the numbers

  • Data is due at 8.30 am NY time , which is 1230 GMT. 

Via Goldman Sachs:
  • estimate +525k
  • unemployment rate 4.7%
Citing:
  • (Friday's) report reflects the first full month of hiring following the expiration of federal enhanced unemployment benefits. 
  • Our forecast also reflects improving public health, strong labour demand, and a partial education rebound as schools gradually fill positions left open at the start of the school year. 
  • On the negative side, the seasonal factors may have evolved to fit the strong October 2020 data, raising the seasonal hurdle in tomorrow's report 
nfp preview nonfarm payroll report
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose