A note from Goldman Sachs saying that the 300 bp gap between the S&P 500 forward EPS yield of 4.6% and the 10-year US Treasury yield ranks in the 42nd historical percentile.

investors ask whether the level of rates is becoming a threat to equity valuations. Our answer is an emphatic 'no.'







Yikes. GS obviously still in the BTD camp ....





And thus, when: