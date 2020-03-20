Goldman Sachs' latest GDP forecast would leave growth at zero for Trump's entire term

We're looking at the worst recession in generations





Economists are revising growth forecasts by the day.







Goldman Sachs cut them last week to 0% for this quarter and -5% for Q2. Now they've cut them drastically further.





They see this quarter at -6% and Q2 at -24% (annualized).







That's more than a 7% contraction, something that would wipe out three years of US growth in four months. It would leave US GDP unchanged since Trump arrived at the White House, while piling on trillions in debt.

