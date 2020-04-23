Oil fundamentals mean negative prices may recur - Goldman Sachs

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Goldman Sachs' global head of commodities research, Jeff Currie, spoke to Bloomberg TV earlier

Oil
  • Oil fundamentals mean negative prices may recur
  • The worst of oil demand loss is likely behind us
  • But oil demand may still be down by 18 mil bpd in mid-May
  • Brent is unlikely to suffer negative pricing since it is shipped at sea
  • So it is not subject to the same logistical constraints as WTI
  • Worldwide oil storage likely to be exhausted in the next 3-4 weeks
  • "When you hit that point, supply must equal demand"
After what happened earlier in the week, you can never say never when it comes to the oil market especially in this unprecedented time.

It is going to take a long while before oil demand recovers, especially since most countries are just about taking baby steps in phasing out lockdown measures.

Currie also gave a good interview with S&P Global which you can check out here.

