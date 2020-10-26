Goldman Sachs on a Democrat blue wave - only a modest impact
GS say a Biden wave across the presidency, house (Dems already have the House) and Senate
Will have only a modest net impact on the medium-term path of S&P 500 earnings
- Higher corporate tax rates
- more fiscal spending
- lower tariffs
will result in annualized S&P 500 EPS growth of 13% through 2024, similar to our baseline forecastBolding mine.
What GS are arguing are for, in a nutshell, is more of the same regardless of the election result.