Goldman Sachs on a Democrat blue wave - only a modest impact

GS say a Biden wave across the presidency, house (Dems already have the House) and Senate 

Will have only a modest net impact on the medium-term path of S&P 500 earnings

  • Higher corporate tax rates
  • more fiscal spending
  • lower tariffs

will result in annualized S&P 500 EPS growth of 13% through 2024, similar to our baseline forecast

Bolding mine. 

What GS are arguing are for, in a nutshell, is more of the same regardless of the election result. 



